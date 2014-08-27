DPx Holdings acquires all shares of Gallus BioPharmaceuticals

Privately-owned DPx Holdings has reached a definitive agreement to acquire all shares of Gallus BioPharmaceuticals, a contract manufacturing company specializing in biologics and current portfolio company of Ridgemont Equity Partners. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Following this transaction, Patheon’s biologic drug substance business, a unit of DPx Holdings, will have four facilities in Europe, Australia and North America, employing 550 people. It provides commercial manufacturing, pharmaceutical product development services and biologic and chemical drug substance development and manufacturing. Adding Gallus will make Patheon a leading provider of process development and clinical and commercial-scale manufacturing of mammalian cell culture-derived products.
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