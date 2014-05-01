Friday 9 January 2026

Sally Adams to join Scancell as Development Director

1 May 2014
UK-based cancer therapeutics firm Scancell (AIM:SCLP), developer of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, has announced the appointment of Sally Adams (pictured) to the Board as Development Director with immediate effect.

Dr Adams has worked as a consultant alongside Scancell since 2008, providing guidance through the drug development process. With 25 years’ industry experience, she has brought to Scancell her expertise in most aspects of drug discovery, including preparation and execution of clinical development plans from research to the clinic, scientific writing, implementation of quality control and documentation systems plus management of the SCIB1 clinical trial itself.

Dr Adams has worked on a number projects in recent years including anti-infective vaccines, cancer immunotherapies and an innovative stem cell treatment for visual dysfunction. Previously, Sally was Head of Neurology & Virology at British Biotech and Development Director at Neures Limited.

