Drug approvals for Bayer in USA and Japan

There were two pieces of good news for German Pharma and chemicals major Bayer (BAYN: DE) on Friday (November 22), first Japanese clearance for its ophthalmic drug Eylea (aflibercept) and, later in the day, a new indication in the USA for cancer drug Nexavar (sorafenib).

The US Food and Drug Administration expanded the approved uses of Nexavar, which is co-marketed with USA-based Onyx Pharmaceuticals, which is now a subsidiary of leading biotech firm Amgen (Nasdaq: AMGN) following a recently concluded $10.4 billion takeover bid, to treat late-stage (metastatic) differentiated thyroid cancer.