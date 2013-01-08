Drug development deals for Kyowa Hakko/Adimab, Daiichi Sankyo/Amplimmune and Chugai/Debiopharm

Mid-size Japanese drugmaker Kyowa Hakko Kirin (TYO: 4151) and USA-based therapeutic antibody developer Adimab have entered into a collaboration whereby Adimab will use its proprietary discovery and optimization platform to identify fully human antibodies against two targets selected by Kyowa Hakko Kirin.

Adimab will receive various upfront fees including research fees and technical milestones. For each target, Kyowa Hakko Kirin will have the sole option to exclusively license antibodies from the collaboration, and if the Japanese firm were to exercise the option for a particular target, then Adimab would receive license fees, clinical milestones and royalties on therapeutic product sales for such target.