Dual orexin receptor antagonist Quviviq granted EC approval

The European Commission (EC) has granted marketing authorization for Quviviq (daridorexant) for the treatment of adult patients with insomnia characterized by symptoms present for at least three months and considerable impact on daytime functioning, Swiss biotech Idorsia (SIX: IDIA) announced today.
Chronic insomnia disorder is one of the most prevalent sleep disorders in Europe, affecting between 6%-12% of the adult population, and impacting both physical and mental health, the Allschwil-based company noted.
With this approval, Quviviq becomes the first dual orexin receptor antagonist (DORA) in the European Union (EU) for the treatment of insomnia. Rather than inducing sleep through broad inhibition of brain activity, Quviviq blocks only the activation of orexin receptors. Consequently, Quviviq decreases the wake drive, allowing sleep to occur, without altering the proportion of sleep stages.
