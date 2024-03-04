Dual validation for Dato-DXd filings

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has validated two marketing authorization applications (MAAs) for AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) and Daiichi Sankyo’s (TYO: 4568) datopotamab deruxtecan (Dato-DXd) in two types of cancer.

One MAA is for the treatment adults with locally advanced or metastatic non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) who require systemic therapy following prior treatment.