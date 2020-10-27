Duchenne failure leaves Catabasis considering future

Boston-based Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: CATB) has announced that the Phase III PolarisDMD trial of edasalonexent in Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) did not meet its primary endpoint.
The study failed to show a change from baseline in the North Star Ambulatory Assessment over one year of edasalonexent compared to placebo, news that sent the firm’s share price lower by nearly two-thirds in pre-market trading on Tuesday.
The secondary endpoint timed function tests also did not show statistically-significant improvements and Catabasis is stopping activities related to the development of edasalonexent, including the ongoing GalaxyDMD open-label extension trial.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze