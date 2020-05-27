Thursday 23 April 2026

Dupixent continues to grow with new US indication

Biotechnology
27 May 2020
sanofi-big-1

The US Food and Drug Administration has approved a label extension for Dupixent (dupilumab), from Sanofi (Euronext: SAN), to include treatment of children aged six to 11 with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD).

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More on this story...

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