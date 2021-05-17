Dupixent on a roll with more positive data

Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) has presented detailed results from the Phase III VOYAGE trial, showing that Dupixent (dupilumab) significantly reduced severe asthma attacks, and within two weeks rapidly improved lung function in children aged 6 to 11 years.

Dupixent is a fully human monoclonal antibody that inhibits the signaling of the interleukin-4 (IL-4) and interleukin-13 (IL-13) pathways.

The trial has been testing the impact of the therapy in children with uncontrolled moderate-to-severe asthma, with evidence of type 2 inflammation.