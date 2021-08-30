Monday 12 January 2026

Dupixent plus TCS reduced overall disease severity in children by 70% and itch by 49%

Biotechnology
30 August 2021
sanofi-regeneron-big

A pivotal Phase III trial evaluating Dupixent (dupilumab) for the treatment of children aged six months to five years with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis, a chronic type 2 inflammatory disease, met its primary and all secondary endpoints.

The data show adding Dupixent to standard of care topical corticosteroids (TCS) significantly reduced overall disease severity and improved skin clearance, itch, and health-related quality of life measures at 16 weeks compared to TCS alone. Dupixent is the first biologic medicine to show positive results in this young population and remains the only approved biologic medicine in patients 6 years and older with uncontrolled moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis.

Dupixent, which is marketed by France’s Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) and Regeneron (Nasdaq: REGN), yielding full-year revenues of 3.5 billion euros in 2020 ($4.1 billion), and 1.24 billion euros, up 57%, in the second quarter of this year, and Sanofi has an ambitious target of up to $12 billion in peak annual sales.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Endpoints met in Sanofi and Regeneron's trial of Dupixent in atopic dermatitis
3 October 2016
Biotechnology
Sanofi buoyed by Dupixent China approval
19 June 2020
Biotechnology
Partners top up investments into cemiplimab and dupilumab
8 January 2018
Biotechnology
Pfizer's abrocitinib hopes boosted by Dupixent beat
31 August 2021


Company News Directory



More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Biotechnology

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze