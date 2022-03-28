Monday 12 January 2026

Dupixent results in prurigo nodularis confirm efficacy

28 March 2022
French drugmaker Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) and partner Regeneron (Nasdaq: REGN) have announced positive results from the Phase III PRIME2 trial of Dupixent (dupilumab) at the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) 2022 Annual Meeting.

The companies previously announced top-line results from PRIME2 and a second trial called PRIME investigating the use of Dupixent in adults with uncontrolled prurigo nodularis.

"These positive results are the first time a Phase III trial has demonstrated that targeting key drivers of type 2 inflammation, IL-4 and IL-13, with dupilumab significantly improved itch and skin lesions in this highly burdensome disease"In both trials, Dupixent significantly reduced itch and skin lesions compared to placebo, and the data will form the basis of regulatory submissions around the world in prurigo nodularis, which are planned to begin in the first half of 2022. This could add to previously-approved indications in atopic dermatitis, asthma and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

