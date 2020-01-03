Sunday 11 January 2026

Durect nosedives on psoriasis trial results

Biotechnology
3 January 2020
Californian biotech Durect Corporation (Nasdaq: DRRX) lost almost a third of its value in the stock market on Thursday after the company announced disappointing results from its study of DUR-928 in mild to moderate plaque psoriasis.

During the Phase IIa trial, 22 patients applied DUR-928 topically to the plaque on one arm and placebo to a similar plaque on the other arm daily for 28 days.

DUR-928 did not demonstrate a benefit over placebo based on investigator's global assessment, which was the scoring system for the primary analysis, or in any of the secondary analyses.

Despite the bad news from this trial, the picture looks brighter for DUR-928 in other indications.

