Friday 13 March 2026

Dyno Therapeutics deal with Roche has potential for $1.8 billion milestones

Biotechnology
14 October 2020
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US artificial intelligence (AI) to gene therapy focussed biotech Dyno Therapeutics has signed a collaboration and license agreement with Roche (ROG: SIX) to apply Dyno’s CapsidMa platform for the development of next-generation adeno-associated virus (AAV) vectors for gene therapies for central nervous system (CNS) diseases and liver-directed therapies for the portfolio of both Roche and its Spark Therapeutics subsidiary.

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More on this story...

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21 September 2020
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