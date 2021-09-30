Monday 12 January 2026

EADV presentation highlights emerging clinical profile of amlitelimab in atopic dermatitis

Biotechnology
30 September 2021
sanofi_france_large

Positive results from a Phase IIa study evaluating the safety and efficacy of amlitelimab (formerly KY1005), a human monoclonal antibody targeting key immune system regulator OX40-Ligand, were presented as a late-breaker today at the European Academy of Dermatology and Venerology (EADV) 2021 Virtual Congress.

In the study, amlitelimab showed significant improvements in signs and symptoms of moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis with a well-tolerated safety profile in adults whose disease cannot be adequately controlled with topical medications or for whom topical medications are not a recommended treatment approach, said the drug’s developer, French pharm major Sanofi (Euronext: SAN).

"While new options are increasingly available for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, individual patients have different responses to therapies and therefore require different solutions," said Professor Stephan Weidinger, Director, Professor, Department of Dermatology and Allergy, University Hospital Schleswig-Holstein. “In the Phase IIa study presented at EADV, amlitelimab was shown to meaningfully improve the signs and symptoms of atopic dermatitis patients with moderate to severe disease with an unremarkable safety profile. These early results are exciting, and we look forward to seeking confirmatory data in future amlitelimab clinical trials,” he added.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Sanofi expands presence in immunology with up to $1.45 billion buy
11 January 2021
Biotechnology
Libtayo potential in deadly skin cancer better than thought
1 June 2020
Biotechnology
Dupixent continues to grow with new US indication
27 May 2020
Biotechnology
Sanofi's atopic dermatitis candidate amlitelimab scores well in Phase IIb trial
27 June 2023


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Biotechnology

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze