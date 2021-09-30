EADV presentation highlights emerging clinical profile of amlitelimab in atopic dermatitis

Positive results from a Phase IIa study evaluating the safety and efficacy of amlitelimab (formerly KY1005), a human monoclonal antibody targeting key immune system regulator OX40-Ligand, were presented as a late-breaker today at the European Academy of Dermatology and Venerology (EADV) 2021 Virtual Congress.

In the study, amlitelimab showed significant improvements in signs and symptoms of moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis with a well-tolerated safety profile in adults whose disease cannot be adequately controlled with topical medications or for whom topical medications are not a recommended treatment approach, said the drug’s developer, French pharm major Sanofi (Euronext: SAN).

"While new options are increasingly available for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, individual patients have different responses to therapies and therefore require different solutions," said Professor Stephan Weidinger, Director, Professor, Department of Dermatology and Allergy, University Hospital Schleswig-Holstein. “In the Phase IIa study presented at EADV, amlitelimab was shown to meaningfully improve the signs and symptoms of atopic dermatitis patients with moderate to severe disease with an unremarkable safety profile. These early results are exciting, and we look forward to seeking confirmatory data in future amlitelimab clinical trials,” he added.