Eagle swoops for rights to pneumonia candidate

US drugmaker Eagle Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: EGRX) has entered into a worldwide licensing agreement with Swiss biotech Combioxin for the commercial rights to CAL02, an antitoxin agent ready for Phase IIb/III development for the treatment of severe pneumonia in combination with traditional antibacterial drugs.
The deal will make Eagle solely responsible for further clinical development of CAL02 and the company will make an undisclosed upfront payment, followed by additional payments upon achievement of development milestones, regulatory approval and based upon commercial sales.
"This deal, along with the recent landiolol transaction, broadens our pipeline and provides opportunities for continued leadership in the hospital acute care space"Eagle expects to invest $35 million to achieve interim results, which are expected during the first half of 2023.
