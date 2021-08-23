Early-stage approval for Opdivo in third cancer type

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Opdivo (nivolumab) 240mg every two weeks or 480 mg every four weeks for the adjuvant treatment of (UC) patients at high risk of recurrence after radical resection, regardless of prior neoadjuvant chemotherapy, nodal involvement or PD-L1 status.

This approval, for either the injectable or intravenous form of the immuno-oncology drug, is based on the Phase III CheckMate -274 trial. It came under the FDA’s Real-Time Oncology Review pilot program, which aims to ensure that safe and effective treatments are available to patients as early as possible.

In the trial, among patients who received Opdivo, median disease-free survival was nearly twice as long as in those who received placebo. The risk of disease recurrence or death was also reduced by 30%.