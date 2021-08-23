Early-stage approval for Opdivo in third cancer type

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Opdivo (nivolumab) 240mg every two weeks or 480 mg every four weeks for the adjuvant treatment of (UC) patients at high risk of recurrence after radical resection, regardless of prior neoadjuvant chemotherapy, nodal involvement or PD-L1 status.
This approval, for either the injectable or intravenous form of the immuno-oncology drug, is based on the Phase III CheckMate -274 trial. It came under the FDA’s Real-Time Oncology Review pilot program, which aims to ensure that safe and effective treatments are available to patients as early as possible.
In the trial, among patients who received Opdivo, median disease-free survival was nearly twice as long as in those who received placebo. The risk of disease recurrence or death was also reduced by 30%.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze