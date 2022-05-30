Early-stage data for I-Mab's uliledlimab at ASCO 22

At the 2022 annual meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO 22), Shanghai-based cancer company I-Mab (Nasdaq: IMAB) is presenting new Phase I data for uliledlimab.

The humanized CD73 antibody is being evaluated in combination with Roche’s (ROG: SIX) Tecentriq (atezolizumab), a checkpoint blocker, in people with advanced cancer.

The abstract has been selected as one of the Top 12 abstracts for poster discussion during the Developmental Therapeutics – Immunotherapy session.