Early stage research collab for Sanofi and MD Anderson

Terms for a research project focusing on targeted and immuno-oncology therapies have been agreed by French pharma major Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) and the MD Anderson Cancer Center.
The five-year strategic collaboration will seek to accelerate the development of innovative therapies, leveraging MD Anderson’s clinical trials infrastructure.
Bringing to the table its pipeline of investigational treatments, Sanofi is looking to benefit from the group’s well-established platforms for tissue collection, molecular and immune profiling, and data analysis.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze