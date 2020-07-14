Sunday 11 January 2026

Early stage research collab for Sanofi and MD Anderson

14 July 2020
Terms for a research project focusing on targeted and immuno-oncology therapies have been agreed by French pharma major Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) and the MD Anderson Cancer Center.

The five-year strategic collaboration will seek to accelerate the development of innovative therapies, leveraging MD Anderson’s clinical trials infrastructure.

Bringing to the table its pipeline of investigational treatments, Sanofi is looking to benefit from the group’s well-established platforms for tissue collection, molecular and immune profiling, and data analysis.

