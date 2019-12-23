Thursday 5 March 2026

Early US approval for breast cancer drug Enhertu

Biotechnology
23 December 2019
daiichi-hq

With yet another earlier-than-expected US regulatory approval, on Friday, the US Food and Drug Administration granted accelerated approval to Enhertu (fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki) for the treatment of adults with unresectable (unable to be removed with surgery) or metastatic (when cancer cells spread to other parts of the body) HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2-based regimens in the metastatic setting.

An FDA decision on the Biologic License Application has not been expected until second-quarter 2020. The drug is predicted peak annual sales of more than $4.5 billion and, according to UBS Securities Japan analyst Atsushi Seki, even $7 billion.

Developed by Daiichi Sankyo (TYO: 46568), whose shares gained 2.84% to 7,244 yen by close of trading today, and partner AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN), Enhertu, which combines the active ingredient in Roche's (ROG: SIX) top-selling Herceptin (trastuzumab) with a toxic payload designed to destroy tumor cells, is a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-directed antibody and topoisomerase inhibitor conjugate, meaning that the drug targets the changes in HER2 that help the cancer grow, divide and spread, and is linked to a topoisomerase inhibitor, which is a chemical compound that is toxic to cancer cells.

Enhertu represents the newest treatment option

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Strategic reorganization, increased investment reaffirm Daiichi Sankyo's long-term oncology goals
21 May 2021
article
FDA accepts breast cancer candidate trastuzumab deruxtecan for priority review
17 October 2019
Pharmaceutical
AstraZeneca and Daiichi talk up breast cancer data
12 December 2019
Biotechnology
Daiichi Sankyo files for DS-8201 approval in Japan for HER2 positive metastatic breast cancer
9 September 2019


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Prolium launches with $50 million Series A financing
Biotechnology
Prolium launches with $50 million Series A financing
4 March 2026
Pharmaceutical
Bayer shares tumble as 2026 guidance misses estimates
4 March 2026
Generics
FDA approves first generic of Flovent HFA for asthma
4 March 2026
Biotechnology
Candid lists via Rallybio reverse merger, adds $505m financing
4 March 2026
Pharmaceutical
NeuroOne brings in new CBO to advance neurology ambitions
4 March 2026
Pharmaceutical
Latigo appoints Neha Krishnamohan as CFO and CBO
4 March 2026
Pharmaceutical
Share tumbles and jobs to go after Theravance failure
4 March 2026

Company Spotlight

Esperion Therapeutics
A commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing oral therapies for patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) and cardiovascular risk. Esperion’s portfolio centers on small-molecule ATP-citrate lyase inhibitors designed as non-statin options for lipid lowering.


More Features in Biotechnology

Prolium launches with $50 million Series A financing
4 March 2026
Candid lists via Rallybio reverse merger, adds $505m financing
4 March 2026
UCB inks license agreement with Antengene
4 March 2026
Genevant and Arbutus agree $2.25 billion global settlement with Moderna
4 March 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2026

 |  Headless Content Management with Blaze