Easier access to funded enzyme replacement therapy proposed in New Zealand

20 September 2013

New Zealand’s Pharmaceutical Management Agency PHARMAC is providing greater funded access to the expensive enzyme replacement therapy imiglucerase (Cerezyme), from French drug major Sanofi (Euronext; SAN subsidiary Genzyme, mainly expanding its use in children.

Imiglucerase treats Gaucher’s disease, a rare, inherited enzyme deficiency disorder which causes harmful quantities of fats (lipids) to build up in the body. This can lead to an enlarged liver, low levels of red blood cells (anemia), fatigue, bone pain, thinning of the bones and fractures.

Currently, 19 New Zealand patients receive funded treatment with imiglucerase, through the Pharmaceutical Schedule. The decision to widen access from September 1, 2013 will allow a further two-three patients to be treated per year.

