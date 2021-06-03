EC appro for Opdivo + Yervoy as first-line treatment for MPM

The European Commission (EC) has approved Opdivo (nivolumab) plus Yervoy (ipilimumab) for the first-line treatment of adults with unresectable malignant pleural mesothelioma (MPM), US pharma major Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) announced yesterday.
The EC’s decision is based on results from the CheckMate -743 trial, the first and only positive Phase III study of an immunotherapy in first-line MPM. The trial met its primary endpoint, showing superior overall survival (OS) with Opdivo plus Yervoy versus chemotherapy (pemetrexed and cisplatin or carboplatin) in all randomized patients. The safety profile for Opdivo plus Yervoy in first-line MPM was manageable using established adverse event management protocols and consistent with previous studies of the combination in other tumor types.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze