EC appro for Opdivo + Yervoy as first-line treatment for MPM

The European Commission (EC) has approved Opdivo (nivolumab) plus Yervoy (ipilimumab) for the first-line treatment of adults with unresectable malignant pleural mesothelioma (MPM), US pharma major Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) announced yesterday.

The EC’s decision is based on results from the CheckMate -743 trial, the first and only positive Phase III study of an immunotherapy in first-line MPM. The trial met its primary endpoint, showing superior overall survival (OS) with Opdivo plus Yervoy versus chemotherapy (pemetrexed and cisplatin or carboplatin) in all randomized patients. The safety profile for Opdivo plus Yervoy in first-line MPM was manageable using established adverse event management protocols and consistent with previous studies of the combination in other tumor types.

New treatment option for this resistant disease