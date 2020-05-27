Friday 6 March 2026

EC approval for Zeposia in RRMS with active disease

Biotechnology
27 May 2020
bristol_myers_large-1

US pharma major Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) has announced that the European Commission (EC) has approved Zeposia (ozanimod) for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing remitting multiple sclerosis (RRMS) with active disease as defined by clinical or imaging features.

With the EC marketing authorization, Zeposia, an oral medication taken once daily, becomes the only approved sphingosine-1-phosphate (S1P) receptor modulator for RRMS patients with active disease.

"We are working to ensure that eligible European patients can start benefitting from Zeposia as quickly as possible"The approval is based on data from the SUNBEAM and RADIANCE Part B clinical trials showing that, as compared to Biogen’s (Nasdaq: BIIB) Avonex (interferon beta-1a), Zeposia delivered powerful efficacy as measured by annualized relapse rate, as well as on the number and size of brain lesions.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
NICE decides not to recommend ozanimod for people with relapsing MS on the NHS
13 May 2021
Biotechnology
B-MS gets Zeposia approval but delays launch due to coronavirus
26 March 2020
Biotechnology
EMA validates two filings from B-MS
23 May 2020
Biotechnology
BMS adds to long-term Zeposia data
1 September 2020


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Vertex presents new Phase IV data on Journavx
Pharmaceutical
Vertex presents new Phase IV data on Journavx
6 March 2026
Pharmaceutical
Roche’s petrelintide shows promise in Phase II obesity trial
6 March 2026
Pharmaceutical
Orexo reshapes management as strategy shifts beyond Zubsolv
6 March 2026
Pharmaceutical
New EMA guidance on the conduct of clinical trials during public health emergencies
6 March 2026
Pharmaceutical
The three biggest EHS blind spots in pharma
5 March 2026
Pharmaceutical
Helus Pharma’s top-line Phase II data signal detection study for HLP004
5 March 2026
Pharmaceutical
Roche survey highlights daily burden of diabetes
5 March 2026

Company Spotlight

Medicus Pharma
A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing selected therapeutic assets through mid-stage clinical development. Medicus Pharma’s operating model centers on generating Phase II proof-of-concept data and partnering or licensing programs to larger pharmaceutical companies for late-stage development and commercialization.


More Features in Biotechnology

China's Lemang raises $28 million for low-dose CAR-T therapy
5 March 2026
PDUFA action date for Hansa Biopharma’s imlifidase BLA
5 March 2026
Prolium launches with $50 million Series A financing
4 March 2026
Candid lists via Rallybio reverse merger, adds $505m financing
4 March 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2026

 |  Headless Content Management with Blaze