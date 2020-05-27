EC approval for Zeposia in RRMS with active disease

US pharma major Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) has announced that the European Commission (EC) has approved Zeposia (ozanimod) for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing remitting multiple sclerosis (RRMS) with active disease as defined by clinical or imaging features.
With the EC marketing authorization, Zeposia, an oral medication taken once daily, becomes the only approved sphingosine-1-phosphate (S1P) receptor modulator for RRMS patients with active disease.
"We are working to ensure that eligible European patients can start benefitting from Zeposia as quickly as possible"The approval is based on data from the SUNBEAM and RADIANCE Part B clinical trials showing that, as compared to Biogen’s (Nasdaq: BIIB) Avonex (interferon beta-1a), Zeposia delivered powerful efficacy as measured by annualized relapse rate, as well as on the number and size of brain lesions.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze