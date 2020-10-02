EC approves expanded indication for Crysvita

The European Commission (EC) has approved Crysvita (burosumab) for use in older adolescents and adults with the rare disease X-linked hypophosphatemia (XLH), Japanese drugmaker Kyowa Kirin (TYO: 4151) announced today.
Crysvita was previously approved for the treatment of XLH with radiographic evidence of bone disease in children one year of age and older and adolescents with growing skeletons. With this expanded approval, all adolescents with radiographic evidence of bone disease, regardless of growth status, as well as adults with XLH are now also eligible for treatment with Crysvita.
Until now, adults living with XLH have had limited treatment options for this progressive, disabling condition.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze