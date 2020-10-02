Sunday 11 January 2026

EC approves expanded indication for Crysvita

2 October 2020
The European Commission (EC) has approved Crysvita (burosumab) for use in older adolescents and adults with the rare disease X-linked hypophosphatemia (XLH), Japanese drugmaker Kyowa Kirin (TYO: 4151) announced today.

Crysvita was previously approved for the treatment of XLH with radiographic evidence of bone disease in children one year of age and older and adolescents with growing skeletons. With this expanded approval, all adolescents with radiographic evidence of bone disease, regardless of growth status, as well as adults with XLH are now also eligible for treatment with Crysvita.

Until now, adults living with XLH have had limited treatment options for this progressive, disabling condition.

