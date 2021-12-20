Monday 12 January 2026

EC contracts to acquire more mRNA COVID-19 vaccines

Biotechnology
20 December 2021
european_commission_large

The European Commission revealed on Friday that it has agreed with Germany’s BioNTech (Nasdaq: BNTX) and its partner Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) to accelerate the delivery of their mRNA vaccine COVID-19, Comirnaty, to European Union member states, starting in a few weeks.

In the first quarter of 2022, BioNTech-Pfizer will deliver an additional 20 million vaccine doses (5 million in January, 5 million in February and 10 million in March). These doses come on top of the already scheduled 195 million doses from BioNTech-Pfizer, bringing the total number of deliveries in the first quarter to 215 million.

Last Thursday 16 December, the Commission also agreed with Moderna (Nasdaq: MRNA) on the delivery of additional doses the US company’s Spikevax (elasomeran mRNA vaccine) in the first quarter of 2022.

