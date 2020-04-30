EC expands use of Pharming's Ruconest in HAE

Shares of Pharming Group (Euronext: PHARM) were up almost 4% at 1.32 euros in late afternoon trading today, as the Dutch biotech announced that the European Commission has approved an extension in the indication of Ruconest (conestat alfa).
The marketing authorization will now include the treatment of acute angioedema attacks in children with hereditary angioedema (HAE). This expands the age range of Pharming's lead product, a recombinant analogue of human C1 esterase inhibitor. Ruconest was previously approved for adults and adolescents in Europe.
HAE is a rare disease caused by a deficiency of the C1 esterase inhibitor protein and is characterised by spontaneous and recurrent episodes of swelling (edema attacks) of the skin in different parts of the body, as well as in the airways and internal organs. Edema of the throat, nose or tongue is particularly dangerous and potentially life-threatening and can lead to obstruction of the airway passages.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze