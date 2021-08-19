Sunday 11 January 2026

EC green light for Abecma in multiple myeloma

Biotechnology
19 August 2021
Adding to US regulatory clearance in March this year, US pharma major Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) has now won conditional approval for its a first-in-class B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA)-directed chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell immunotherapy Abecma (idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel) from the European Commission.

The EC approval of Abecma, which was co-developed with US biotech bluebird bio (Nasdaq: BLUE), is for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma, who have received at least three prior therapies, including an immunomodulatory agent, a proteasome inhibitor and an anti-CD38 antibody and have demonstrated disease progression on the last therapy.

BMS says that Abecma is the first and only CAR T cell therapy approved that is directed to recognize and bind to BCMA, a protein that is nearly universally expressed on cancer cells in multiple myeloma, leading to the death of BCMA-expressing cells. Abecma is delivered via a single infusion with a target dose of 420 x 10 CAR-positive viable T cells within a range of 260 to 500 x 10-positive viable T cells.

