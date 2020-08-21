Sunday 11 January 2026

EC in talks with CureVac for COVID-19 vaccine

Biotechnology
21 August 2020
curevacbig

Clinical-stage German biotech CureVac (Nasdaq: CVAC) saw its shares rise 16% on Thursday and a further 6% to $70.00 pre-market today after it was revealed that the company had concluded exploratory talks with the European Commission with respect to the purchase of its investigational vaccine against COVID-19.

The envisaged contract with CureVac would provide for the possibility for all European Union member states to purchase the vaccine, as well as to donate to lower- and middle-income countries or re-direct to European countries. It is anticipated that the Commission will have a contractual framework in place for the initial purchase of 225 million doses on behalf of all EU member states, to be supplied once a vaccine has proven to be safe and effective against COVID-19. The Commission pursues intensive discussions with other vaccine manufacturers.

CureVac noted that its mRNA-based vaccine candidate to prevent SARS-CoV-2 infection is currently in a Phase I clinical trial at different study sites in Germany and Belgium. The aim is to determine the optimal dose as well as to evaluate the safety and immunological profile of the vaccine in humans. The company is expecting first results in early fourth-quarter 2020. Based on the results of the Phase I clinical trial, it plans to initiate a Phase IIb/3III clinical trial also in fourth-quarter 2020.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
CureVac gets 75 million-euro EIB financing for COVID-19 vaccine development
7 July 2020
Biotechnology
Firms partner to develop world's first gonorrhea vaccine
25 August 2020
Biotechnology
CureVac's Phase IIb/III COVID-19 vaccine trial begins
14 December 2020
Biotechnology
Another mRNA vaccine steps closer to the finishing line
7 January 2021




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Biotechnology

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze