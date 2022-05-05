Sunday 11 January 2026

EC nod for Novartis' Kymriah as first CAR-T cell therapy refractory follicular lymphoma

5 May 2022
Swiss pharma giant Novartis (NOVN: VX) says that the European Commission (EC) has approved Kymriah (tisagenlecleucel), a CAR-T cell therapy, for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) follicular lymphoma (FL) after two or more lines of systemic therapy.

The approval follows a positive opinion in March by the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and is applicable to all 27 European Union member states plus Iceland, Norway and Liechtenstein. This approval marks the third indication for Kymriah and makes it the first CAR-T cell therapy approved in the EU for these patients, which include those with r/r FL grade 1, 2 and 3A1.

“When follicular lymphoma fails to respond to treatment or comes back, it is typically more aggressive and difficult to treat; patients often end up cycling through multiple lines of therapy with decreasing benefit,” said Dr Catherine Thieblemont, Professor of Hematology in the Paris VII- University, France and Head of the Hemato-Oncology Unit of St-Louis Hospital in Paris adding: “The approval of Kymriah in Europe brings patients closer to a potentially definitive therapy, providing us hope for improved outcomes.”

