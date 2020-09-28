Sunday 11 January 2026

EC OK for Jyseleca for adults with moderate to severe active RA

Biotechnology
28 September 2020
Hot on the heels of Japanese approval earlier the same day, late Friday Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD) and partner Galapagos (Euronext: GLPG) revealed that the European Commission (EC) has granted marketing authorization for Jyseleca (filgotinib) 200mg and 100mg tablets.

Jyseleca is a once-daily, oral, JAK1 inhibitor for the treatment of adults with moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis (RA) who have responded inadequately to, or are intolerant to, one or more disease modifying anti-rheumatic drugs (DMARDs). Jyseleca may be used as monotherapy or in combination with methotrexate (MTX).

Under the collaboration agreement, Belgium-based Galapagos will now receive a milestone payment of $75 million in recognition of the approval of Jyseleca by the Commission, with the news sending up the share price of the firm by 2.9% to 118.30 euros by close of trading Friday and up a further 4.2% to 123.35 euros on Monday morning.

