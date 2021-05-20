EC signs up for 1.8 billion additional doses of Comirnaty

The European Commission (EC) has signed a new agreement with Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech (Nasdaq: BNTX) to supply 900 million doses of Comirnaty, the companies’ COVID-19 vaccine, to the European Union (EU), with an option for the EC to request up to an additional 900 million doses.

This new agreement is in addition to the 600 million doses that have already been committed to the EU through 2021. The additional 900 million agreed doses are expected to be delivered on a monthly schedule beginning December 2021 and continuing into 2023. As part of the agreement, the EC also has an option to increase the number of doses delivered by up to an additional 900 million, bringing the total number of potential doses delivered to the EC, inclusive of all agreements, to up to 2.4 billion. All doses for the EC are planned to be manufactured in the EU.

No mention was made of the value of the new contract. However, as of March 30, 2021, Pfizer and BioNTech reportedlu had advance purchase agreements of about $3 billion to provide a licensed vaccine in the USA, the EU, the UK, Japan, Canada, Peru, Singapore and Mexico.