Thursday 8 January 2026

Edison says shares in StemCells are below fair valuation

Biotechnology
8 June 2015
2019_biotech_test_vial_discovery_big

Investment research company Edison says shares in US biotech company StemCells (Nasdaq: STEM) are ‘well below’ its fair value calculation, especially as the company moves into Phase II trials.

In April, StemCells dosed the first cohort of patients in its Phase II PATHWAY study of its proprietary human central nervous system stem cells in cervical spinal cord injuries, with data being available by year end, and full results in 2017. A Phase II study will also soon be underway in dry age-related macular degeneration, and top-line data from the study is expected in 2017. Partially based on these events, Edison has said it believes StemCells’ shares offer considerable value on a current price of $0.74, below Edison’s risk-adjusted fair value calculation of $1.95 per share.

Due to the novel nature of its pipeline, Edison analysts assign a conservative 25% probability of success for dry age-related macular degeneration and 20% for spinal cord injuries. It estimates peak sales of $290 million in 2026 in the spinal cord injury indication, and models peak sales to reach $2 billion in the dry age-related macular degeneration.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
Pharmaceutical
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Engitix adds $25m to fuel ECM-driven push in cancer and fibrosis
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Nuevocor appoints Al Gianchetti as chief executive
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Poplar’s $50 million Series A to ‘transform treatment of atopic diseases’
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Lilly confirms bid to acquire Ventyx Biosciences
8 January 2026
Generics
Tentative FDA nod, exclusivity for generic Dyanavel XR
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Servier Ventures launched by French pharma
8 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Scenic Biotech
A clinical-stage biotech based in Amsterdam, specializing in "modifier therapy"—an approach that targets genes other than the primary disease-causing one, to restore cellular balance.


More Features in Biotechnology

Nuevocor appoints Al Gianchetti as chief executive
8 January 2026
Poplar’s $50 million Series A to ‘transform treatment of atopic diseases’
8 January 2026
Lilly confirms bid to acquire Ventyx Biosciences
8 January 2026
Servier Ventures launched by French pharma
8 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze