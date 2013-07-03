EFPIA releases code on financial relations with health care professionals

The European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA) has released its disclosure code of “transfers of value” (payments, hospitality, etc) to health care professionals and organizations. The code requires all members of the EFPIA to disclose transfers of value to professionals and pharma companies (HCO)’s as of 2016 regarding all transfers in 2015.

The EFPIA says it is committed to introducing greater transparency around industry’s interactions with HCP’s and HCO’s, stating: “Our industry’s collaboration with health care professionals requires a well-regulated, ongoing scientific dialogue in both directions. This is fundamental to ensuring a positive working relationship that best serves the interests of patients. Collaborations and partnerships between HCP's and industry are subject to stringent legislation and require that all parties respect high ethical standards. EFPIA’s code will enhance transparency around these relationships, and ensure that the industry’s work with HCP's and HCO's is well understood by the public and health care stakeholders.

“Demonstrates commitment to transparency”