Egalet to file NDA for abuse-deterrent morphine in 4th-qtr

Shares of US biotech firm Egalet Corp (Nasdaq: EGLY) rose 3.65% to $14.48 after it said it plans to file a New Drug Application by the end of 2015 for Egalet-001, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral morphine product.
The drug is in development for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock opioid treatment and for which alternative treatments are inadequate. The US Food and Drug Administration provided feedback supportive of Egalet's revised investigational plan designed to demonstrate bioequivalence (BE) of Egalet-001 to MS Contin.
