Sunday 11 January 2026

EIB funding for Minoryx' rare genetic diseases research

Biotechnology
1 November 2020
european_commission_large

The European Investment Bank (EIB), backed by the European Fund for Strategic Investments (EFSI), will provide 25 million euros ($29 million) of financing to Minoryx Therapeutics, a Spanish biotech company specializing in the advancement of treatments for rare central nervous system disorders.

The newly-available funding will thus benefit Minoryx' research and development activities in orphan genetic diseases for which there are currently no approved drugs available.

Just over a month ago, Minoryx signed a deal with China’s Sperogenix Therapeutics exclusive rights to develop and sell leriglitazone, Minoryx' brain penetrating disease-modifying PPAR-γ agonist the therapy, in China, Hong Kong and Macau, for X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy (X-ALD). This deal is worth a potential $78 million.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Mixed bag of recommendations from EMA/CHMP January meeting
26 January 2024
Biotechnology
Minoryx raises 51 million euros to progress X-ALD therapy
31 May 2022
Biotechnology
Danon disease data drives Rocket 83% higher
10 December 2020
Generics
Investment Plan for Europe supports Galenicum
27 January 2021




Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Biotechnology

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze