Eight US FDA approvals in December boost 2012 to banner year for new drugs

The US Food and Drug Administration approved eight new drugs in December pushing the year’s total to 39, up from 34 in 2011, reaching its highest level since 1996 when the agency cleared a backlog of applications, notes a new report from global financial service firm Burrill & Co.

Though December’s newly-approved drugs cover a broad range of conditions, the agency had granted orphan drug status to six of the eight medicines. Orphan drug status confers financial and other benefits to a drug’s sponsor to encourage the development of drugs to treat patient populations of 200,000 or less in the USA. In fact, nearly half of the 39 drugs approved in 2012 had orphan drug designations.