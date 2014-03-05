Eisai and Biogen Idec collaborate on Alzheimer’s disease treatments

US biotech firm Biogen Idec (Nasdaq: BIIB) and Japanese drugmaker Eisai (TYO: 4523) have entered into a collaboration to develop and commercialize two of Eisai’s clinical candidates for Alzheimer’s disease (AD), E2609 and BAN2401.
The agreement also provides Eisai with an option to jointly develop and commercialize two of Biogen Idec’s candidates for AD, the anti-amyloid beta (Aβ) antibody BIIB037 and an anti-tau monoclonal antibody.
Eisai to get undisclosed upfront and milestone payments
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze