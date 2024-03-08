Eisai determined to turn around Leqembi’s sluggish start

After the debacle surrounding Aduhelm (aducanumab), Leqembi (lecanemab) was supposed to be the Alzheimer’s amyloid beta-directed antibody that delivered results for patients and its manufacturers Eisai (TYO: 4523) and Biogen (Nasdaq: BIIB).

But, as of January 26, just 2,000 American patients were receiving the drug, a trajectory that is well behind the 10,000 by the end of March target that Eisai previously set.