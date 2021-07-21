Eisai to outline progress in Alzheimer's at AAIC 2021

Japan’s Eisai (TYO: 4523) has outlined details of 11 presentations slated for the upcoming annual Alzheimer’s Association International Conference (AAIC), taking place from July 26 in Colorado, USA.

Likely to draw most attention is data related to the firm’s investigational anti-amyloid beta protofibril antibody, lecanemab.

Interest in the firm’s amyloid-targeting assets is at an all-time high, after the firm’s US partner Biogen (Nasdaq: BIIB) won an historic US FDA approval for the first new Alzheimer’s treatment in decades, Aduhelm (aducanumab).