Eisai unit links with Polish biotech for novel anticancer agent discovery

Japanese drug major Eisai (TYO: 4523) says that its US research subsidiary H3 Biomedicine has entered into a collaborative agreement with Poland-based biotech firm Selvita (PL: SLV), one of the largest drug discovery companies in Eastern Europe, to create novel anticancer agents.

Under the collaboration, both companies will seek to create novel anticancer agents through identification and validation of several kinases as therapeutic targets for cancers with specific genetic characteristics. Financial terms of the accord were not disclosed.