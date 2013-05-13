Elan pays $1 billion for a 21% share of Theravance royalties on four respiratory programs

US biotech firm Theravance (Nasdaq: THRX) has entered into a royalty participation agreement wherein Ireland-based Elan (NYSE: ELN) will purchase a participation interest in potential future royalty payments related to four respiratory programs partnered with UK pharma giant GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK).
Under the terms of the agreement, Elan will make a one-time cash payment of $1.0 billion to Theravance in exchange for a 21% participation interest in the potential future royalty payments from the four programs when, as and if received by Theravance. For Elan, the subject of a rejected takeover by Royalty Pharma, this is its first strategic deal to utilize the $3.25 billion cash from the Tysabri (natalizumab) transaction with Biogen Idec (The Pharma Letters passim).
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