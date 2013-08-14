Eli Lilly's investigational sNSCLC drug meets Ph III endpoint

US drug major Eli Lilly’s (NYSE: LLY) shares rose nearly 4% to $56.21in pre-market trading when the company said yesterday (August 13) that SQUIRE, a recently completed Phase III study, met its primary endpoint.

The study showed that patients with stage IV metastatic squamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) experienced increased overall survival (OS) when administered the firm’s necitumumab (IMC-11F8) in combination with gemcitabine and cisplatin as a first-line treatment, compared to chemotherapy alone.

Under a restructured deal with development partner Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY), the companies shared costs for developing necitumumab, and, if it is approved, B-MS would have receive 55 % of sales in the USA, Canada and Japan, while Lilly will retain all other revenue (The Pharma Letter January 29, 2010). However, along with its fourth-quarter 2012 financial results, B-MS said it has terminated its agreement for necitumumab with Lilly.