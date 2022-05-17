Sunday 11 January 2026

Elicio inks deal with Regeneron to evaluate ELI-002 in combination with Libtayo

Biotechnology
17 May 2022
elicio_company_large

USA-based clinical-stage biotech Elicio Therapeutics has entered into a clinical supply agreement with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: REGN) to evaluate the safety and efficacy of Elicio’s lead asset, ELI-002, an investigational KRAS-targeted cancer vaccine, in combination with Regeneron’s Libtayo (cemiplimab), a fully human monoclonal antibody targeting the immune checkpoint receptor PD-1 on T cells, in patients with KRAS-driven tumors.

The combination therapy will be studied in KRAS-driven tumors including Stage III and IV non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), Stage IV colorectal cancer (CRC) and unresectable, locally advanced or oligometastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC). The study, which is expected to begin in 2023, will be conducted by Elicio. Each party will provide their respective agent for the trial. Libtayo is being jointly developed by Regeneron and French pharma major Sanofi (Euronext: SAN).

Option for patients living with these difficult to treat cancers

