Ellipses pays for global rights to SunRock compound

25 May 2022
sunrock_large

An exclusive licensing agreement has been agreed by SunRock Biopharma, a Spanish company that is developing a portfolio of innovative bispecific antibodies to treat incurable cancer, and UK-based oncology-focused drug development firm, Ellipses Pharma.

The deal relates to SRB22, a fully human bifunctional HER3:TRAIL fusion protein, which going forward will be known as EP0017.

Under the agreement, Ellipses has been granted global rights to develop and commercialize EP0017 and will assume the full cost and responsibility for the remaining pre-clinical and clinical development of the compound.

