Sunday 11 January 2026

EMA delays review of BioMarin hemophilia A candidate

Biotechnology
10 September 2020
biomarinbig

In a Securities Exchange Commission filing yesterday, California-based biotech BioMarin Pharmaceutical (Nasdaq: BMRN) revealed it has received the European Medicines Agency’s Joint Assessment Report related to the EMA’s ongoing review of the company’s Marketing Authorization Application for ValRox (valoctocogene roxaparvovec) for severe hemophilia A.

The Report requests that BioMarin submits to the EMA the full 52-week results from the 134 patients in the ongoing Phase III study of valoctocogene roxaparvovec with the 6e13 vg/kg dose.

The company expects the last patient will reach 52 weeks of follow-up in November 2020, and BioMarin is working with the EMA to enable a potential submission of the requested data by the end of the first quarter of 2021.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
BioMarin's Valrox price range mooted at $2 million to $3 million
17 January 2020
Biotechnology
ICER considers hemophilia drug values against backdrop of costly factor VIII prices
20 October 2020
Biotechnology
BioMarin gene therapy shows positive Phase III results in hemophilia A
12 January 2021
Biotechnology
BioMarin down as FDA puts clinical hold on BMN 307 trial
7 September 2021




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Biotechnology

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze