EMA finds possible link of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine with rare blood clots

In the latest update on the saga relating to the safety of AstraZeneca’s (LSE: AZN) vaccine, the European Medicines Agency has today announced its conclusion that unusual blood clots with low blood platelets should be listed as very rare side effects of Vaxzevria (formerly called COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca).
The EMA’s safety committee, the PRAC, noted that the blood clots occurred in veins in the brain (cerebral venous sinus thrombosis, CVST) and the abdomen (splanchnic vein thrombosis) and in arteries, together with low levels of blood platelets and sometimes bleeding.
The benefits of the vaccine continue to outweigh the risks for people who receive it. The vaccine is effective at preventing COVID-19 and reducing hospitalisations and deaths.
