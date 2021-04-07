Sunday 11 January 2026

EMA finds possible link of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine with rare blood clots

Biotechnology
7 April 2021
In the latest update on the saga relating to the safety of AstraZeneca’s (LSE: AZN) vaccine, the European Medicines Agency has today announced its conclusion that unusual blood clots with low blood platelets should be listed as very rare side effects of Vaxzevria (formerly called COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca).

The EMA’s safety committee, the PRAC, noted that the blood clots occurred in veins in the brain (cerebral venous sinus thrombosis, CVST) and the abdomen (splanchnic vein thrombosis) and in arteries, together with low levels of blood platelets and sometimes bleeding.

The benefits of the vaccine continue to outweigh the risks for people who receive it. The vaccine is effective at preventing COVID-19 and reducing hospitalisations and deaths.

Biotechnology
EMA's PRAC tries to placate fears on COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca
12 March 2021
Biotechnology
US NIH to investigate allergic reactions after mRNA-based vaccines
8 April 2021
Pharmaceutical
JCVI advises on COVID-19 vaccine for under 40-year-olds
7 May 2021
Biotechnology
COVID-19: good and not so good results for AstraZeneca
15 June 2021


