EMA focuses on new legislation, increased efficiency and transparency in 2013 work program

The European Medicines Agency has published its work program for 2013. This year, the Agency's priorities are to:

• continue to ensure that assessment activities are conducted to the highest levels of quality and of regulatory and scientific consistency;

• continue to implement the pharmacovigilance legislation, depending on resources;

• continue to prepare for the implementation of the falsified-medicines legislation;

• prepare for the outcome of the European Commission's impact assessment on revision of the veterinary-medicines legislation;

• further develop the communication and transparency activities of the Agency.

To support these priorities, the Agency will also focus on contributing towards successful collaboration within the European medicines regulatory network, and will run a number of projects and initiatives aimed at increasing the effectiveness and efficiency of its operations.