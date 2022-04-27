Sunday 11 January 2026

EMA grants PRIME designation for BioCryst's ALK-2 inhibitor, BCX9250

Biotechnology
27 April 2022
biocryst_company

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has granted access to the Priority Medicines (PRIME) scheme for BCX9250, a novel, oral activin receptor-like kinase-2 (ALK-2) inhibitor discovered and developed by BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: BCRX) for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva (FOP).

The news was a welcome development and pushed the US biotech firm’s up 5.7% to $19.03 by mid-morning trading. Earlier this month BioCryst lost more than 30% of its value when it announced that had paused enrollment in clinical trials with BCX9930 while the company investigates elevated serum creatinine levels seen in some patients.

PRIME is a program launched by the EMA to enhance support for the development of medicines that target an unmet medical need. This voluntary program is based on enhanced interaction and early dialogue with developers of promising medicines and is designed to optimize development plans and speed up evaluation so these medicines can potentially reach patients earlier. According to the EMA, developers of medicines that are eligible for PRIME can expect additional opportunities for scientific advice and be eligible for accelerated assessment at the time of application for a marketing authorization.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Further boost for Mereo's candidate in brittle bone disease
20 February 2017
Pharmaceutical
Orphan drug designations in decline in EU and USA
28 February 2020
Pharmaceutical
BioCryst shares fall 50% after Phase III study meets primary endpoint
22 May 2019
Biotechnology
BioCryst presents new real-world data on HAE drug Orladeyo
26 February 2024




Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Biotechnology

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze