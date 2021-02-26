Sunday 11 January 2026

EMA guidance on adapting COVID-19 vaccines to SARS-CoV-2 variants

Biotechnology
26 February 2021
ema_building-credit_rob_acket

The European Medicines Agency has issued guidance outlining the requirements for manufacturers planning to modify their COVID-19 vaccines in order to address coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) variants.

Currently, three vaccines are authorized for use in the European Union: BioNTech (Nasdaq: BNTX)/Pfizer’s (NYSE: PFE) Comirnaty; COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna (Nasdaq: MRNA); and COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN).

Viruses typically mutate and several variant strains of SARS-CoV-2 have already been identified worldwide. The three authoriz0ed vaccines provide protection against the variants that are currently prevalent across Europe. However, it appears that with continued mutations and new variants emerging, authorized vaccines may need to be adapted, in time to ensure continued protection. Initial data indicates that some of these variants may have an impact on the level of protection provided by COVID-19 vaccines against infection and disease.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine authorized for emergency use by WHO
17 February 2021
Pharmaceutical
As complaints roll out on COVID-19 vaccine supplies, Europe's pharma defends IP
24 February 2021
Pharmaceutical
EFPIA-Vaccines Europe statement on COVID-19 vaccines distribution
29 January 2021
Biotechnology
EMA approves scale-up of Spikevax manufacturing and supply
2 August 2021


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Biotechnology

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze