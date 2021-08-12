EMA issues new safety updates on COVID-19 vaccines

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has published new updates on the safety of vaccines approved to prevent COVID-19.
One of the updates relates to Comirnaty, the mRNA-based vaccine from BioNTech (Nasdaq: BNTX) and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE). Since its approval in December 2020, more than 330 million doses of the jab have been administered to Europeans.
The other update applies to Moderna’s (Nasdaq: MRNA) Spikevax, another mRNA-based vaccine. In this case, more than 43.5 million doses have been administered in Europe. Reports of cases of three new conditions among people that have taken the vaccine have been noted by the EMA.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze