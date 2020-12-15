Monday 12 January 2026

EMA meeting on Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine next week

Biotechnology
15 December 2020
ema_conference-room-xl_credit_rob-acket_large

The European Medicines Agency’s (EMA) human medicines committee (CHMP) has set a date to discuss BioNTech (Nasdaq: BNTX) and Pfizer’s (NYSE: PFE) conditional marketing authorization (CMA) application for BNT162b2, a COVID‑19 mRNA vaccine.

Following receipt on Monday of additional data requested by the committee from the applicants and pending the outcome of its evaluation, an exceptional meeting of the CHMP has now been scheduled for December 21.

It is hoped that occasion will be enough to make a determination on the application,  but the meeting planned for December 29 will be maintained if needed.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Positive vote clears path for US approval of BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine
11 December 2020
Biotechnology
Spain's Reig Jofre to produce Janssen's COVID-19 vaccine candidate
15 December 2020
Biotechnology
FDA approves first COVID-19 vaccine, but was it pushed into speedy action?
12 December 2020
Pharmaceutical
Coronavirus vaccine: which countries have ordered which jabs?
16 December 2020


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Biotechnology

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze