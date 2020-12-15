EMA meeting on Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine next week

The European Medicines Agency’s (EMA) human medicines committee (CHMP) has set a date to discuss BioNTech (Nasdaq: BNTX) and Pfizer’s (NYSE: PFE) conditional marketing authorization (CMA) application for BNT162b2, a COVID‑19 mRNA vaccine.

Following receipt on Monday of additional data requested by the committee from the applicants and pending the outcome of its evaluation, an exceptional meeting of the CHMP has now been scheduled for December 21.

It is hoped that occasion will be enough to make a determination on the application, but the meeting planned for December 29 will be maintained if needed.